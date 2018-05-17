Columbia Property Trust (CXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

Columbia Property Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Columbia Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.7%.

Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties with over nine million square feet, as well as one property under redevelopment. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

