Colliers International Gr (CIGI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Colliers International Gr from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Colliers International Gr from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Colliers International Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colliers International Gr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colliers International Gr from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Colliers International Gr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Colliers International Gr traded down $0.10, hitting $76.40, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,811. Colliers International Gr has a fifty-two week low of $75.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Colliers International Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Colliers International Gr had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $552.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Gr will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Gr by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Colliers International Gr by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Colliers International Gr by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Colliers International Gr by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Gr by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 102,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Gr Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

