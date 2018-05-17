Cohen & Steers Reit and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP) Position Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit and Preferred Income Fund Inc (NYSE:RNP) by 3,211.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned 0.06% of Cohen & Steers Reit and Preferred Income Fund worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit and Preferred Income Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Reit and Preferred Income Fund by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 196,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cohen & Steers Reit and Preferred Income Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cohen & Steers Reit and Preferred Income Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Reit and Preferred Income Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period.

NYSE RNP opened at $18.44 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Reit and Preferred Income Fund Inc has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $18.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 19th.

Cohen & Steers Reit and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

