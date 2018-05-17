Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (COKE) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $125.75

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.75 and last traded at $128.50, with a volume of 2779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Get Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.23.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated in the first quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated

Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.