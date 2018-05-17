CoBiz Financial (COBZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “CoBiz Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Denver. The company operates Colorado Business Bank and Arizona Business Bank, full-service commercial banking institutions that offer a broad range of sophisticated banking services including credit, treasury management, investment and deposit products to a targeted customer base of professionals and small to mid-sized businesses. CoBiz also offers trust and fiduciary services through CoBiz Private Asset Management; property and casualty insurance brokerage and risk management consulting services through CoBiz Insurance; investment banking services through Green Manning & Bunch; the management of stock and bond portfolios for individuals and institutions through Alexander Capital Management Group; and employee and executive benefits consulting and wealth transfer services through Financial Designs. “

Get CoBiz Financial alerts:

COBZ has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded CoBiz Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray reissued a hold rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 price target on CoBiz Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CoBiz Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoBiz Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.38.

COBZ stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. CoBiz Financial has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.66 million. CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 20.43%. sell-side analysts predict that CoBiz Financial will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CoBiz Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 4th. CoBiz Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

In other CoBiz Financial news, EVP David Pass sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $25,262.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard J. Dalton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,854.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,691 shares of company stock valued at $352,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in CoBiz Financial during the first quarter worth $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoBiz Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoBiz Financial Company Profile

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoBiz Financial (COBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoBiz Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoBiz Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.