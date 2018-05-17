Coats Group’s (COA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Coats Group (LON:COA) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

COA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.36) to GBX 95 ($1.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.36) to GBX 120 ($1.63) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Coats Group opened at GBX 80.70 ($1.09) on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Coats Group has a 12 month low of GBX 55.50 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.22).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.00.

In related news, insider Hongyan Echo Lu bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £12,600 ($17,091.70). Also, insider Simon Boddie bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £83,000 ($112,588.17).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads, zips, engineered yarns, and embroidery products to apparel, footwear and accessories, technical sewing, and yarn industries; and consumer textile crafts for knitting, crochet, embroidery, patchwork and quilting, and sewing activities.

