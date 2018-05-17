CNO Financial Group (CNO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,889,000 after purchasing an additional 445,212 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 582,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 410,283 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,935,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,796,000 after purchasing an additional 343,671 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 453,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 329,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,063,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,337,000 after purchasing an additional 324,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Wells Fargo set a $23.00 target price on CNO Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

NYSE CNO opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.67%. analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

