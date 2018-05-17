CNB Bank Buys Shares of 18,659 Wells Fargo (WFC)

CNB Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Wells Fargo accounts for 0.7% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo opened at $55.04 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $265.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. Wells Fargo had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Wells Fargo will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wells Fargo to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Wells Fargo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Wells Fargo Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

