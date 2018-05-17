CNA Financial (CNA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $49.62 on Monday. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts predict that CNA Financial will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 11th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

In other news, EVP Scott L. Weber sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $74,047.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at $118,695.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas Worman sold 11,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $543,133.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,231.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $159,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 89.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 157.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 14.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

