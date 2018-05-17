Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 19,610 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,610 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $14,430,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,684 shares of company stock worth $105,411. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEVA. BTIG Research lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Leerink Swann decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries opened at $20.88 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.