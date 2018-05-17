Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,654 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises approximately 1.3% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $22,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 198,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 161,858 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $2,962,001.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 27,720 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $484,268.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,186.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,696,096 shares of company stock worth $119,616,529 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise opened at $17.63 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, and StoreVirtual products, as well as traditional storage solutions, such as tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products for enterprise and small- and medium-size business; software-defined switches, routers, wireless local area network equipment, network virtualization equipment, security software, location-based services, and network management products; and data center care, proactive care, and technology consulting services, as well as Aruba Services, and communications and media solutions.

