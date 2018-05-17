Clementia Pharmaceuticals (CMTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops disease-modifying treatments for patients suffering from debilitating bone and other diseases. The company’s lead product consists of palovarotene, a novel RAR? agonist, to treat fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, multiple osteochondroma and other diseases. Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CMTA. ValuEngine upgraded Clementia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clementia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of CMTA stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. Clementia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $18.25.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). research analysts predict that Clementia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 862,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after buying an additional 42,771 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Clementia Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 75,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops disease-modifying treatments for patients suffering from debilitating bone and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is palovarotene, an oral small molecule that binds and activates retinoic acid receptor gamma, and prevents abnormal new bone formation, as well as scar tissue formation in various tissues in animal models.

