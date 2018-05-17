Clearwater Seafoods (CLR) Director Sells C$30,380.00 in Stock

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) Director Richard Lawrence Gillis Hood sold 6,200 shares of Clearwater Seafoods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total transaction of C$30,380.00.

Richard Lawrence Gillis Hood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 8th, Richard Lawrence Gillis Hood acquired 15,000 shares of Clearwater Seafoods stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,750.00.

Shares of Clearwater Seafoods traded down C$0.27, reaching C$4.97, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 102,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,383. Clearwater Seafoods has a 52 week low of C$3.94 and a 52 week high of C$12.03.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clearwater Seafoods had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of C$120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Seafoods from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Clearwater Seafoods Company Profile

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, masago, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

