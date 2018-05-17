Clearwater Paper (CLW) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.08

Press coverage about Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clearwater Paper earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1189931135023 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Sidoti cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

CLW traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.55. 159,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $26.60.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $436.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.18 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $202,266.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,308.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

