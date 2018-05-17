Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) Trading 0% Higher

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.24. 94,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,263,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John S. Herrington bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $197,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,723,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,402,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,057,000 after purchasing an additional 110,378 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,584,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 27.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,282,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 277,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 61,046 shares in the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and provides operation and maintenance services for vehicle fleet customer stations.

