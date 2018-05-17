ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Xcerra (XCRA)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcerra (NASDAQ:XCRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 787,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 1.43% of Xcerra as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Xcerra by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Xcerra by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xcerra by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Xcerra during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcerra by 2,638.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcerra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XCRA opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.43 million, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. Xcerra has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

Xcerra (NASDAQ:XCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.82 million. Xcerra had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. research analysts expect that Xcerra will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XCRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xcerra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Xcerra from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson cut Xcerra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Xcerra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Xcerra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.81.

About Xcerra

Xcerra Corporation provides test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Semiconductor Test Solutions and Electronic Manufacturing Solutions. The company offers Diamond series platform that offers high-density packaging for the testing of microcontrollers, and consumer and digital-based ASSP and ASIC devices; X-Series platform that offers configurations for the testing of analog-based ASSP and ASIC, power, automotive, mixed signal, and RF applications; and ASL platform for testing linear, low-end mixed signal, precision analog, and power management devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Xcerra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcerra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.