ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $8.87 Million Stake in Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,936 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,423 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 1.65% of Beazer Homes USA worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,242,000 after acquiring an additional 70,347 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,797,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,771 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,593,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 611,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 671,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 411,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.25 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JMP Securities raised Beazer Homes USA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $514.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.55. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $14.58.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.15 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes brand name. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

