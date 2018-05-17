ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $15.67 Million Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Westlake Chemical worth $15,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical opened at $120.73 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $118.77 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $723,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,085 shares of company stock worth $14,481,611. 72.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WLK shares. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.93.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.