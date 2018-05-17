CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $243,000 Holdings in Just Energy (JE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Just Energy (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,585 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Just Energy were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Just Energy by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 365,614 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $864,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Energy during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Just Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Just Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Just Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Just Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC raised shares of Just Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Just Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

NYSE:JE opened at $3.98 on Thursday. Just Energy has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.35.

Just Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to repurchase 9,730,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Just Energy Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Just Energy (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE).

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.