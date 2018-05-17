Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Stake Lowered by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) by 58.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,350 shares during the quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,027,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303,357 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,630,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,422 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 44.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,951,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 678.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 853,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,840,000 after acquiring an additional 744,116 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 220.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 796,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,423,000 after acquiring an additional 547,922 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $42.54 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $52.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.