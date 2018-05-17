Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Entertainment One (ETO)

Entertainment One (LON:ETO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of Entertainment One in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 340 ($4.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 367 ($4.98) target price on shares of Entertainment One in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entertainment One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 304.86 ($4.14).

Shares of ETO opened at GBX 282.20 ($3.83) on Thursday. Entertainment One has a 1-year low of GBX 210.50 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 334.40 ($4.54).

Entertainment One Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, production, and distribution of television (TV), family, film, and music content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Television, Family, and Film. It sells and distributes films on screens in theatres, on DVD, and digitally and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV programming content; develops, produces, sells, distributes, and licenses characters, stories, and series to kids and families; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

