Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Entertainment One (ETO)

Posted by on May 17th, 2018 // No Comments

Entertainment One (LON:ETO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.07) target price on shares of Entertainment One in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 350 ($4.75) to GBX 340 ($4.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 367 ($4.98) target price on shares of Entertainment One in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entertainment One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 304.86 ($4.14).

Shares of ETO opened at GBX 282.20 ($3.83) on Thursday. Entertainment One has a 1-year low of GBX 210.50 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 334.40 ($4.54).

Entertainment One Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, production, and distribution of television (TV), family, film, and music content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Television, Family, and Film. It sells and distributes films on screens in theatres, on DVD, and digitally and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV programming content; develops, produces, sells, distributes, and licenses characters, stories, and series to kids and families; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

Analyst Recommendations for Entertainment One (LON:ETO)

Receive News & Ratings for Entertainment One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entertainment One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply