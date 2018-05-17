Citigroup Lowers British Land (BTLCY) to Neutral

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

BTLCY opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. British Land has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £18.1 billion (British Land share:£13.5 billion) as at 30 September 2017 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

