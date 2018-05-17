CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Receives $59.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.60.

CIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 716,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after acquiring an additional 76,308 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 41.8% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,464,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,485,000 after acquiring an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 970,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIRCOR International traded up $0.79, reaching $49.87, on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 2,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $967.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.70.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $275.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

