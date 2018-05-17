Cintas (CTAS) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.07% of Cintas worth $12,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $2,023,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,926 shares in the company, valued at $18,814,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total transaction of $1,288,388.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,861,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $182.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90. Cintas has a one year low of $182.10 and a one year high of $183.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

