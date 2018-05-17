CIBC Lowers Rocky Mountain Dealerships (RME) Price Target to C$14.00

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday morning.

RME has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Get Rocky Mountain Dealerships alerts:

Rocky Mountain Dealerships stock opened at C$11.34 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 52-week low of C$9.58 and a 52-week high of C$14.34.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$219.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$226.50 million. Rocky Mountain Dealerships had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 3.80%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4WD tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Dealerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.