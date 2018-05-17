CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires New Stake in Synovus (SNV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Synovus (NYSE:SNV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,025 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Synovus by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 357,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,224,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Synovus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synovus in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on Synovus from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Synovus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Synovus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of Synovus opened at $54.18 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. Synovus has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

Synovus (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Synovus had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Synovus will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Synovus announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synovus Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

