CI Financial (CIX) Director Buys C$382,500.00 in Stock

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Director Peter W. Anderson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.50 per share, with a total value of C$382,500.00.

CIX stock opened at C$25.19 on Thursday. CI Financial has a twelve month low of C$24.07 and a twelve month high of C$30.23.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$594.40 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 21.66%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIX. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$30.50 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Desjardins cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.25.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

