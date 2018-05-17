Church & Dwight (CHD) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,423,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,457,000 after acquiring an additional 293,353 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,071,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,261,000 after buying an additional 602,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,468,000 after buying an additional 61,161 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,364,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,087,000 after buying an additional 119,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 11.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,132,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,394,000 after buying an additional 218,040 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.49 per share, with a total value of $28,494.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven J. Katz sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $638,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 444,508 shares of company stock valued at $22,359,201 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight opened at $46.61 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

