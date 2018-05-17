Christopher R. Gruseke Purchases 5,000 Shares of Bankwell Financial Gr (BWFG) Stock

Bankwell Financial Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) CEO Christopher R. Gruseke purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher R. Gruseke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 7th, Christopher R. Gruseke purchased 5,000 shares of Bankwell Financial Gr stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.98 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00.

Bankwell Financial Gr opened at $31.07 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Bankwell Financial Gr has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $237.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Bankwell Financial Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Bankwell Financial Gr had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWFG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Gr by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Gr by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Gr by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 91,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Gr by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Gr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

BWFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Bankwell Financial Gr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Bankwell Financial Gr in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

About Bankwell Financial Gr

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and demand and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

