Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber Acquires 40,000 Shares of Otis Gold Corp. (OOO) Stock

Otis Gold Corp. (CVE:OOO) insider Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$11,200.00.

Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Otis Gold alerts:

On Friday, May 11th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

On Monday, April 30th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$28,000.00.

On Friday, April 20th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00.

On Monday, April 23rd, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 27th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, March 22nd, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 50,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Christopher Geoffr Lee-Barber bought 100,000 shares of Otis Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

Otis Gold traded down C$0.02, hitting C$0.26, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 15,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,893. Otis Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.17 and a 52-week high of C$0.37.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Otis Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 5th.

About Otis Gold

Otis Gold Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals deposits in Idaho, the United States. It primarily holds interest in gold and silver projects. The company's flagship project is the Kilgore gold project that consists of 488 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 9,080 acres located in the Clark County.

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.