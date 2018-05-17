China Internet Nationwide (CIFS) and RMR Group (RMR) Head to Head Contrast

China Internet Nationwide (NASDAQ: CIFS) and RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

RMR Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. China Internet Nationwide does not pay a dividend. RMR Group pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

1.2% of China Internet Nationwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of RMR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of RMR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Internet Nationwide and RMR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Internet Nationwide $25.12 million 25.26 $13.88 million N/A N/A RMR Group $271.73 million 9.04 $42.29 million $3.79 20.80

RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than China Internet Nationwide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for China Internet Nationwide and RMR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Internet Nationwide 0 0 0 0 N/A RMR Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

RMR Group has a consensus price target of $69.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.49%. Given RMR Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RMR Group is more favorable than China Internet Nationwide.

Profitability

This table compares China Internet Nationwide and RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Internet Nationwide N/A N/A N/A RMR Group 23.43% 10.30% 8.06%

Summary

RMR Group beats China Internet Nationwide on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Internet Nationwide Company Profile

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. provides financial advisory services to meet the financial and capital needs of small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers commercial payment, international corporate financing, and intermediary bank loan advisory services, as well as entrusted/direct loans. It also provides value-added Internet information services. China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. has a strategic cooperation agreement with China Co-op Foreign Trade LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc., through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs. It also provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as REIT Management & Research Inc. and changed its name to The RMR Group Inc. in September 2015. The RMR Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

