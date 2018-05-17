China High Speed T (CHSTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

China High Speed T (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.523 per share on Monday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 22nd.

Shares of CHSTY stock opened at $36.41 on Thursday. China High Speed T has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $36.41.

China High Speed T Company Profile

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and distribution of a range of mechanical transmission equipment in the Peoples Republic of China. The companys product portfolio consists of transmission equipment for wind power generation; marine propulsion and transmission equipment, including controllable pitch propeller, fixed pitch propeller, azimuth thruster, tunnel thruster, marine main/auxiliary gearbox, hydraulic coupling, stern tube and non standard marine gearbox, and spiral bevel gears, etc.; and rail transportation transmission equipment, which is used in subway, railroad car, intercity train, high speed train, locomotive, etc.

