Chicago Equity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Triple-S Management Co. (GTS)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Triple-S Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Triple-S Management opened at $34.62 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $758.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.05 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.13%. Triple-S Management’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triple-S Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.