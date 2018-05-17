Chicago Equity Partners LLC Sells 15,105 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (DIOD)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,105 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes opened at $33.39 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $274.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Francis Tang sold 8,600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $287,326.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,581.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $193,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,207 shares in the company, valued at $20,807,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,950 shares of company stock worth $1,145,295. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Benchmark raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Diodes from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

