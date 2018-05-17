Chicago Equity Partners LLC Has $2.36 Million Stake in WGL Holdings (WGL)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in WGL were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of WGL by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 335,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,773,000 after acquiring an additional 87,995 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of WGL by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of WGL by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 493,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,386,000 after acquiring an additional 32,371 shares during the last quarter. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP bought a new position in shares of WGL during the fourth quarter valued at $3,674,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WGL by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th.

WGL opened at $88.11 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. WGL Holdings has a 52-week low of $87.92 and a 52-week high of $88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

WGL (NYSE:WGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. WGL had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $886.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.00 million. research analysts predict that WGL Holdings will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. This is an increase from WGL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. WGL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.24%.

About WGL

WGL Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells and delivers natural gas; and provides energy-related products and services. The company operates through four segments: Regulated Utility, Retail Energy-Marketing, Commercial Energy Systems, and Midstream Energy Services. The Regulated Utility segment sells and delivers natural gas to retail customers; and owns full and partial interests in underground natural gas storage facilities, including pipeline delivery facilities located in and around Hampshire County, West Virginia.

