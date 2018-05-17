Chicago Equity Partners LLC Buys 38,980 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings (OPY)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 92,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 70,796 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer opened at $28.95 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $376.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.52. Oppenheimer Holdings has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $28.85.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $234.53 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 3.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Oppenheimer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

