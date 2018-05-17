Chevron Co. (CVX) is American International Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,884,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,527 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.0% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Chevron worth $611,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 5.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 75,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Chevron by 26.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,061,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,320 shares during the period. Golub Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 18.1% in the third quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Vetr upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $123.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.92.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $16,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $3,260,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 377,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,519,200 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron opened at $129.56 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $128.31 and a 1 year high of $129.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $37.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.34 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.