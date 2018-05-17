Chesapeake Granite Wash (CHKR) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Chesapeake Granite Wash (NYSE:CHKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.9% per year over the last three years.

Chesapeake Granite Wash opened at $1.80 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Chesapeake Granite Wash has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Chesapeake Granite Wash (NYSE:CHKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash had a return on equity of 49.00% and a net margin of 87.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in the oil and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

