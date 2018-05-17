ChemoCentryx (CCXI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ChemoCentryx, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing orally-administered therapeutics to treat autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders and cancer. ChemoCentryx, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CCXI. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.78 million, a PE ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.63.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 million. sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $188,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,202,121 shares in the company, valued at $24,223,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 65,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $753,231.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,928.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $1,508,338 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 193.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV).

