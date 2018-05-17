Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHKP. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies to $113.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.41 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.99.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies opened at $96.40 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $95.62 and a 52-week high of $97.02.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $452.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.15% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,959,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,590,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,346,000 after acquiring an additional 868,345 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,411,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,978,000 after acquiring an additional 810,803 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,121,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,726,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,191,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,464,000 after acquiring an additional 391,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.