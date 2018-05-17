Check Cap (CHEK) Shares Up -12%

Shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) shot up 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $5.06. 57,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 374,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHEK. HC Wainwright began coverage on Check Cap in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.07). sell-side analysts forecast that Check Cap Ltd will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check Cap stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 332,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 1.73% of Check Cap as of its most recent SEC filing.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

