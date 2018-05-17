Check Cap (CHEK) Shares Up -12%

Shares of Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) shot up 12% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.95 and last traded at $5.06. 57,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 374,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHEK. HC Wainwright began coverage on Check Cap in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Check Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th.
Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.07). sell-side analysts forecast that Check Cap Ltd will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Check Cap
Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit that is designed to track the capsule and record imaging and positioning data; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.
