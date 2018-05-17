Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Apple (AAPL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8,292.9% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Longbow Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays set a $174.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $2,898,622.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,143,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,869 shares of company stock valued at $37,493,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $188.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $954.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 1 year low of $185.68 and a 1 year high of $188.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

