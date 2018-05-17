Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) PT Lowered to C$15.75 at CIBC

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$16.00 to C$15.75 in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.79.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences opened at C$14.50 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$14.43 and a 12 month high of C$16.50.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated, open-ended trust. The Company indirectly owns, manages and operates a range of seniors housing communities from independent living through assisted living to long term care. Its segments include Canadian Retirement Operations and Canadian Long Term Care Operations.

