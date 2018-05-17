Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $13,747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 101,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $6,029,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,948,471 shares of company stock valued at $109,404,096. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 110,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.4% during the first quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 802,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,917,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 58.1% during the first quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 130.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 230,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at about $4,900,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $59.43. 265,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,131,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $59.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.