Charles River Laboratories (CRL) Director Sells $130,557.42 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) Director George Massaro sold 1,218 shares of Charles River Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $130,557.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,745.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $103.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Charles River Laboratories has a 52 week low of $102.98 and a 52 week high of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $493.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Charles River Laboratories had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,675,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 896,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,081,000 after buying an additional 192,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

