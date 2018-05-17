Charles E. Commander III Sells 5,000 Shares of FRP Holdings (FRPH) Stock

FRP Holdings (NASDAQ:FRPH) Director Charles E. Commander III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $289,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,176.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FRPH stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. FRP Holdings has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 90.05%. The company had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered FRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FRP in the first quarter worth $143,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FRP by 141.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FRP in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FRP by 42.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in FRP in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

