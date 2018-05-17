ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) Director Janet Raye Cowell Sells 2,400 Shares

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ChannelAdvisor remained flat at $$14.75 during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 167,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,518. The firm has a market cap of $393.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.05. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 29,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,316 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ECOM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps retailers and branded manufacturers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

