Champions Oncology (CSBR) Coverage Initiated at Dawson James

Analysts at Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Dawson James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 139.81% from the company’s previous close. Dawson James also issued estimates for Champions Oncology’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of Champions Oncology opened at $4.17 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Champions Oncology has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.75.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 854.38% and a negative net margin of 17.17%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Champions Oncology stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.27% of Champions Oncology at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

