Champion International Paper (IP) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Champion International Paper makes up 0.8% of Usca Ria LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Champion International Paper were worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its position in Champion International Paper by 1,975.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,481,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,809,000 after buying an additional 1,409,637 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Champion International Paper by 55.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,138,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,817,000 after buying an additional 408,318 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Champion International Paper by 17.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,642,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after buying an additional 395,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Champion International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,131,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Champion International Paper by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 310,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,973,000 after buying an additional 245,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. Champion International Paper has a 12-month low of $54.05 and a 12-month high of $55.62.

Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Champion International Paper had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Champion International Paper will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Champion International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Champion International Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Champion International Paper to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Champion International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo lowered shares of Champion International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Champion International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Champion International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.85.

Champion International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

