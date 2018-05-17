Champion International Paper (IP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Champion International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.20. Champion International Paper posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Champion International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Champion International Paper.
Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Champion International Paper had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Champion International Paper by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Champion International Paper by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 74,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Champion International Paper by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Champion International Paper by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Champion International Paper by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,463,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,784,000 after acquiring an additional 113,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. Champion International Paper has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Champion International Paper’s payout ratio is 54.44%.
Champion International Paper Company Profile
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Champion International Paper (IP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Champion International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.