Champion International Paper (IP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Champion International Paper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.20. Champion International Paper posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Champion International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Champion International Paper.

Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Champion International Paper had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Champion International Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Champion International Paper to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Champion International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Champion International Paper from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Champion International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Champion International Paper by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Champion International Paper by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 74,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Champion International Paper by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Champion International Paper by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Champion International Paper by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,463,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,784,000 after acquiring an additional 113,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.63. Champion International Paper has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. Champion International Paper’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

Champion International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

